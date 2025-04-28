Trial of Christopher Schurr begins Monday in death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than three years after the death of Patrick Lyoya, the trial of former officer Christopher Schurr is set to begin on Monday.

Last week, a pool of more than 200 potential jurors was narrowed down to 12 jurors and 2 alternates following two days of questioning by the prosecution and defense.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker and defense attorney Matthew Borgua will present their opening statements on Monday. Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head during a traffic stop in April 2022.

The defense argues that Schurr acted in self-defense, claiming he feared for his life during a struggle over his taser. Conversely, the prosecution contends that Schurr's use of force was not justified.

Ultimately, the jury will determine the former officer's guilt or innocence in this high-profile case.

