SCHURR TRIAL: Defense rests case in second-degree murder trial

FOX 17
Matthew Borgula
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The defense has rested its case in the trial of Christopher Schurr.

On Monday, six days into testimony in the former Grand Rapids police officer's second-degree murder trial, defense attorney Matthew Borgula announced he had finished presenting evidence and witnesses in the case.

Schurr's legal team claims the then-officer was acting in self-defense when he fatally shot Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old black man, in the back of the head as the two struggled over Schurr's taser during a traffic stop in April 2022.

In total, the defense called 12 witnesses to the stand, including the defendant.

"If I didn't do what I did when I did it, I wouldn't be here today," Schurr said during testimony, claiming he feared for his life when he saw Lyoya take "full control" of his taser.

Notably, Schurr said he did not notice both of the taser's cartridges had already been fired when he made the decision to draw his gun and fire the fatal shot.

"I felt I could hardly pick up my legs," Schurr said. "I've never been that exhausted."

SCHURR TRIAL: Christopher Schurr testifies in his own defense

Sam Landstra

A pair of Grand Rapids police captains, also called by former officer's legal team, defended their former colleague in their testimony.

"[Police officers] don't have the luxury of having all the time in the world to make a decision," Capt. David Siver said.

SCHURR TRIAL: Grand Rapids police captain says former officer acted reasonably

During her opening statement, defense attorney Mikayla Hamiltion claimed the shooting was about "a man who is doing his job."

"A man died, and that's a tragedy," Hamilton said on Monday, April 28. "But not every tragedy is a crime, and not every death means someone has to be penalized, and self defense is not a crime."

