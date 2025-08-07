Schurr requests records from murder case be destroyed from criminal history record database

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged in the traffic stop shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, has filed a motion to get his criminal records wiped from a state criminal record data base.

Schurr fatally shot Lyoya in the back of the head as the two struggled over Schurr's taser during an April 2022 traffic stop. He was charged with second-degree murder.

In May of this year, a mistrial was declared in his case after a jury was unable to reach a verdict after four days of deliberation. The Kent County Prosecutor announced he would not retry Lyoya on the charge, and dismissed it.

The new 17th District Court filing calls for Michigan State Police to destroy the arrest record, biometric data, and fingerprints collected from Schurr for his charge from the ICHAT system. ICHAT is a public resource to help with criminal history background checks. It was officially filed on Aug. 4.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Aug. 22.

