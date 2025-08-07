Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsShooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Actions

Schurr requests records from murder case be destroyed from criminal history record database

Christopher Schurr
FOX 17
Christopher Schurr
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged in the traffic stop shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, has filed a motion to get his criminal records wiped from a state criminal record data base.

Schurr fatally shot Lyoya in the back of the head as the two struggled over Schurr's taser during an April 2022 traffic stop. He was charged with second-degree murder.

In May of this year, a mistrial was declared in his case after a jury was unable to reach a verdict after four days of deliberation. The Kent County Prosecutor announced he would not retry Lyoya on the charge, and dismissed it.

The new 17th District Court filing calls for Michigan State Police to destroy the arrest record, biometric data, and fingerprints collected from Schurr for his charge from the ICHAT system. ICHAT is a public resource to help with criminal history background checks. It was officially filed on Aug. 4.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Aug. 22.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Trial of Christopher Schurr: Daily Coverage

Jury Selection - Day 1 Jury Selection - Day 2 Jury Selection - Day 3 The Trial, Day 1: Opening Statements, witnesses The Trial, Day 2: Testimony on tasers, use of force The Trial, Day 3: Prosecution rests case, GRPD officers testify The Trial, Day 4: Defense continues to present its case The Trial, Day 5: Christopher Schurr takes the stand The Trial, Day 6: Defense rests case, closing arguments The Trial, Day 7: Judge reads instruction to deadlocked jury The Trial, Day 8: Deadlocked jury returns for deliberation The Trial, Day 9: Hung jury, judge declares mistrial Analysis: Jury Selection Analysis: The Trial, Day 1 Analysis: The Trial, Day 2 Analysis: The Trial, Day 3 Analysis: Schurr's testimony Analysis: Jury deliberation, closing arguments Analysis: Deadlocked jury, potential for mistrial Analysis: Legal expert: "I suspect tomorrow should be it" Analysis: Judge declares mistrial after hung jury Testimony: Witness to struggle between Schurr, Lyoya Testimony: Expert witness on police use of force Testimony: Grand Rapids police captain Testimony: Christopher Schurr PHOTOS: Protesters rally after mistrial