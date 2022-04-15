Michigan Department of State condemns killing of Patrick Lyoya, will not release personal records

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of State released a statement Friday condemning the killing of Patrick Lyoya. The agency will now deny requests for his personal information and that of other victims of violence.

Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot and killed by an unnamed Grand Rapids Police Department officer after a traffic stop on the morning of April 4.

Lyoya was reportedly shot in the back of the head.

Read the full statement from the Michigan Department of State:

“The Michigan Department of State condemns the killing of Patrick Lyoya. Moreover, the Department will no longer provide the driving record and personal information of Mr. Lyoya to the media, nor will it provide to media such records and information of other victims of violence. The department provided Mr. Lyoya’s record to three media outlets before recognizing that it was being included as an irrelevant detail that wrongly suggests he is culpable for being shot in the back of the head by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Additionally, the department will continue ongoing review and revision of the policies by which it provides the personal information of any Michigan resident to third parties. As we have stated previously, current Michigan law is very broad, and we believe state legislators should strengthen the law to demonstrate that they value the privacy of Michiganders over corporate profits. In the absence of legislative action, we will continue our own review.”

