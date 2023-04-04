‘It’s really painful:’ Lyoya family reflects on Patrick’s death one year later

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For years, the Lyoya family rarely traveled to Grand Rapids. They’re from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and when they immigrated to the United States years ago they settled in the Lansing area. However, since April 4, 2022, they’ve traveled to the city often. That day, their son Patrick, 26, was killed during a traffic stop.

Tuesday marked one year since his death. They described for Fox 17 the pain they said they live with everyday since Patrick died.

“It has been a year ever since when I buried my son. I laid him down to rest,” said Peter Lyoya speaking through Swahili translator Israel Siku. “And ever since, me, my wife, my children, we have been living in fear.”

“It has been a year ever since when I buried my son. I lay him down to rest. And ever since me, my wife, my children, we have been living in fear,” ~ Peter Lyoya



The Lyoyas tell @FOX17 about the pain they’ve lived with since losing Patrick one year ago today. pic.twitter.com/IRK5hWmV2B — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) April 4, 2023

On that spring morning in 2022, Lyoya was shot and killed while pulled over near the intersection of Nelson and Griggs. Nine days later, videos of the officer-involved shooting was released.

Since then, Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was fired and charged with second-degree murder.

“As a mother I’m in pain. Not just in pain but deeply wounded because today’s the day that my son was buried. He has been down their decomposed, rotting, while the killer who killed my son is still free,” said Dorcas Lyoya, speaking through Siku. “Again as a mother to realize that in the house you have all the children and one is missing and you look and you think this can be the next thing that will happen to my son, the other one, it’s really painful.”

Dorcas cried as she spoke about her son.

The Lyoyas, their attorney Ven Johnson, and former Kent County commissioner Robert Womack met for interviews at the J.W. Marriott on Tuesday.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Lyoya's burial in April 2022

“The last year has been traumatic for the family. It’s been traumatic and heartbreaking for the community. No matter what side you’re on, the issue, it split the community in half,” Womack said, who’s been by the family’s side since the fatal shooting happened. “So, to see signs out that say ‘Justice For Patrick’ even a year later, just shows that people are supporting this family.”

Patrick’s death gained national attention. Civil Rights leaders like attorney Ben Crump took on the case and Rev. Al Sharpton did the eulogy at the funeral. Simultaneously, peaceful protests and rallies were held both locally and statewide.

“Our focus today is to be here for our clients, to support them, love them, give them whatever comfort that we can,” said attorney Johnson. “A week from today, Tuesday April 11, at the Detroit Cadillac Hotel, Ben Crump and I will be having a press conference where we have a significant, very detailed meaningful update on the case.”

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 Rev. Al Sharpton and Atty Ben Crump at Lyoya's funeral in April 2022.

The Lyoyas, Womack, and Johnson were present for court proceedings, including Schurr’s preliminary hearing in October 2022 at the 61st District Court in downtown Grand Rapids. The trial was initially set to begin in spring 2023. However, it was pushed to October which upset the family they said.

“You got to relive it over and over again,” said Patrick’s brother Thomas. “Every time you push the day and stuff it’s starting to become, it’s starting to feel like maybe this is some type of game they’re trying to play.”

Thomas said he’s felt agitated with the legal process.

The family agreed. They added that they’re in fear of the same thing happening to them. However, they remain hopeful that Schurr will be held accountable soon.

“They keep pushing up the case. The only way I can remember my son good is when I get the justice about my son,” Peter said through Siku. “When I get the justice and I know the case it settled I can say I know my son died for something, that at least he also got the justice that he deserved.”