GR city manager responds to unrest outside of his home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington says several people gathered outside of his home Friday night, demanding he take action after GRPD Officer Christopher Schurr bonded out of jail.

Saturday, Washington released the following statement to FOX 17:

“Last night, a group of 15-20 people began aggressively knocking on the door in a private residential section of a mixed-use building. Using a bullhorn, they were demanding I re-arrest and fire Officer Schurr and making threatening remarks towards me.

“As I’ve dedicated my life to public service, I’m no stranger to public scrutiny and criticism, but that doesn’t mean my family and I are not entitled to the same expectation of privacy and safety in our own home as anyone else.

“I did not engage with the individuals and have notified GRPD of the incident, as some were armed with weapons. These types of tactics and attempts to harass and intimidate will not be tolerated, nor will bullying impact my judgement in carrying out my duties as city manager.

“As was discussed during Thursday’s press conference, I suspended Officer Schurr without pay on Friday, pending his termination hearing, which is scheduled to take place this coming Thursday. I made that decision because I believe it was the right thing and not because of the obnoxious tactics of a handful of confrontational activists who tried to intimidate me and my family into action.

“I have reported the incident to the police and do not wish to comment further at this time, as I am committed to following the legal and judicial process, as well as improving public safety for all community members, but this type of behavior on private property is unacceptable and I will not tolerate it.”

Schurr faces a second-degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

