‘Bringing awareness to Patrick Lyoya’: Activists hold rally ahead of oral arguments in appeals case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family, friends and supporters of Patrick Lyoya, the 26-year-old Congolese man who was shot and killed by a former officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department, held a rally Thursday in his honor.

They said their goal was to keep Lyoya’s death, and the case against ex-GRPD officer Christopher Schurr, in the public eye.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder for Lyoya’s death in April 2022.

FOX 17 spoek with Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker who stated that oral arguments in the appeals case are scheduled for next Wednesday morning, August 6.

Meanwhile, the Lyoya family said theyve grown upset waiting for the criminal trial to start. The delay of the trial is one of the reasons they and organizers held Thursday’s rally.

“Today [Thursday], we’re basically bringing awareness to Patrick Lyoya. There’s been a lot of talk of Christopher Schurr, and I think we’re forgetting that Christopher Schurr is not the victim. Patrick is. His family is. His children are,” Erykai Cage, Breonna Taylor’s cousin, told FOX 17. “So, that’s what we want…we want awareness to Patrick.”

The Lyoya family filed a lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids.

Just days ago, a judge dismissed the city from the suit, stating in part, “the complaint fails to identify any connection between the lack of training and Schurr’s specific use of force on Patrick.”

