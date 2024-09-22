Donald Trump to speak in Walker on Friday

WALKER, Mich. — The Trump-Vance campaign has just announced that former president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be in Walker on Friday.

Trump is scheduled to speak at a campaign rally at FALK Production, located at 1782 Northridge Drive NW in Walker, beginning at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the event.

The campaign said that Trump will discuss inflation, the economy and how he will lower inflation, allowing voters to “keep more of their hard-earned money in their pockets.”

After his appearance in Walker, Trump will head east to Warren, where he will conduct a town hall meeting at 6 p.m.

That meeting is scheduled for Macomb Community College, located at 14500 Twelve Mile Road in Warren. Doors will open at 3 p.m. for that event.

General admission tickets for Trump’s visit to Walker are limited to two per person on a first-come, first-served basis and are available here:

https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-to-deliver-remarks-in-walker-michigan?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ncl_amplify&utm_campaign=240922-president_donald_j_trump_to_deliver_remarks_in_walker_michigan&utm_content=ncl-M9Pfnm5DKn&_nlid=M9Pfnm5DKn&_nhids=noOzFLoVMW

General admission tickets for Trump’s visit to Warren are also limited to two per person on a first-come, first-served basis and are available here:

https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-to-host-a-townhall-in-warren-michigan?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ncl_amplify&utm_campaign=240922-president_donald_j_trump_to_host_a_town_hall_in_warren_michigan&utm_content=ncl-5qwPd5AMTq&_nlid=5qwPd5AMTq&_nhids=ExJZSzopnl

