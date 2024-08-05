VIDEO: Republican VP nominee JD Vance speaks in Michigan at Shelby Township Police Headquarters

(WXYZ) — Republican VP nominee JD Vance is visiting Michigan on Wednesday.

Vance delivered remarks at the Shelby Township Police Department on Van Dyke Avenue.

According to Shelby Township officials, Vance will tour the Shelby Township police station Wednesday morning and speak with officials. He will then deliver remarks to media members. The remarks are expected at 10:00 a.m.

Shelby Township officials say the event is not open to the public. (EDITOR's NOTE: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the event was open to the public.)

It’s shaping up to be a big week for Michigan.

Big Election Week ahead for Michigan with Vice President Harris set to campaign at UAW rally

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, likely with her new running mate.

The state's primary is also this week, with Michigan having a Senate seat and two congressional seats up for grabs.

