WATCH LIVE: In first rally since attempted assassination, Trump speaks in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After days of anticipation, Republican Nominee Donald Trump will make his first stop on the campaign trail since the attempt on his life one week ago.

Trump, along with Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance, are set to appear at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids this afternoon. The campaign rally drew thousands of people to downtown hours before the doors opened.

According to people in the crowd, the Trump-Vance campaign provided more than 36,000 tickets. Van Andel Arena can only hold around 12,000.

The rally is set to begin Saturday afternoon. FOX 17 will provide live coverage of the rally below.

Donald Trump returns to campaign trail 1 week after being shot

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube