WATCH: JD Vance makes another campaign event in Sparta

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance made a return to West Michigan on Tuesday, this time in Sparta.

Vance spoke before a crowd just across M-37 from Sparta High School.

The crowd was at capacity with more outside as Sparta Township and Apple Valley Events hosted the republican vice presidential nominee.

The part-owner of the venue, Chad Mombers, said he has looked forward to potentially hosting a campaign event of this magnitude, having hosted a candidate for governor in the past.

He grew up on the property with his family's roots deep in agriculture.

"This is Apple country and we really need to talk about some things," Mombers said.

Vance spoke to those concerns during his rally.

"And if they're paying more for gasoline and diesel, then all of us are paying more for food," Vance addressed the agricultural industry to the room of supporters inside the barn venue. "In the great state of Michigan the most important driver of inflation is energy, right?"

JD Vance holds a campaign rally in Sparta Township on Sept. 17, 2024

Vance's rallies in West Michigan have had a common theme, visiting the blue collar industries like a trucking company in Byron Township and now surrounded by apple orchards.

People like Mombers say they would look forward to a return to a Trump presidency and lower prices that are promised.

Vance promises to improve the lives of people in the area by lowering inflation with a self-reliance on energy and manufacturing.

He said, "The number one thing we've got to do to get control of this crazy inflation and drive down the cost of everything is to unleash American energy. Drill, baby, drill."

The vice presidential nominee's appearance follows a number of other stops by both presidential campaigns in Michigan.

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing last Thursday and Friday.

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids two weeks ago.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

