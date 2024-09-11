Tim Walz set to make a campaign stop in Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The well-traveled campaign trail through Michigan is getting another traveler this week.

Democratic Vice Presidental nominee Tim Walz is scheduled to stop in Grand Rapids on Thursday. The Minnesota Governor is set to appear during a campaign event that evening as part of a post-debate push in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Walz is also expected to take part in some smaller events in West Michigan on Friday before moving on to Lansing and later Wisconsin.

The VP nominee's appearance follows a number of other stops by both presidential campaigns.

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids a week ago.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that GOP Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris herself held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

By the time Walz takes the stage on Thursday in Grand Rapids there will be just 53 days until polls close on November 5.

