Gwen Walz stops in Grand Rapids as we inch closer to 2024 election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan is a hot spot for the 2024 election. Many high-profile figures are stopping in our state, including presidential candidates.

On Wednesday, Gwen Walz, the spouse of Democratic vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, was in Grand Rapids.

The former educator took a moment to provide her sympathy to the people killed and injured in a Georgia school shooting earlier in the day.

FOX 17

"Our hearts are with all the students and the teachers and the families. This is a senseless tragedy. Yet again, it is far too common," Gwen said. "Our students, parents and you, our teachers, deserve the right to go to school every single day without fear for gun violence in your classrooms."

A crowd of dozens of people of current and former educators gathered to see what a Harris and Walz ticket would mean for public education.

Northview Public Schools teacher Sarah Snyder was one of the many listening for any talks about funding.

"I really want to make sure that we're getting the funding that we need, and not only us as teachers but our students get what they need," Synder said.

FOX 17

Gwen momentarily compared the differences between the two presidential nominees' education agendas.

"Now, Trump and Vance see this differently. Their Project 2025 agenda would devastate a generation of students. Let's just be really clear on that, from slashing public school funding, right, like completely to telling parents what books their children can read," Gwen said.

Current Grand Rapids teacher Renee Taylor has spent a quarter of a century shaping lives.

"It's everything. It's an opportunity; it's a chance. It changes generations. It changes family trees."

The teacher was a student briefly as she listened to what Gwen had to say for 25 minutes.

FOX 17

"Harris and Tim are fighting for, with you, together with you," Gwen explained.

Taylor said having those two in her corner is what she needs.

"I know that she understands the life of the teacher. She understands all kids from all walks of lives. She understands family situations and family struggles," Taylor added. "I really believe she understands what families go through and what they need."

FOX 17

Many of the people I spoke to are hoping to see more funding for education in the future.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube