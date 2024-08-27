THE MICHIGAN TRAIL: Visit by JD Vance continues string of campaign events in the mitten state

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The path to the White House seems to have a loop in Michigan.

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance is set to hold another campaign event in West Michigan Tuesday. He's expected to speak around 1:30 p.m. at Majestic Friesians Horse Farms just north of Big Rapids.

It's the same business where GOP Senate nominee Mike Rogers held an anti-Gotion battery plant rally a week ago.

Vance is set to comment on the economy, inflation, and manufacturing, according to the Trump Campaign.

It will be Vance's fourth visit to Michigan since being named as Trump's running mate. He made stops in Grand Rapids, Byron Township, and Shelby Township over the past 40 days.

FOX 17 will have coverage of the campaign event live from Big Rapids this afternoon.

