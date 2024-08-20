Trump trashes recent crime rates & more during visit to Howell

HOWELL, Mich. — As the Democratic National Convention continues in Chicago, former President Donald Trump made a Midwest stop of his own, returning to battleground Michigan as both parties shift a main focus of their campaigns to crime in America.

Republicans and Democrats have shared conflicting reports about crime rates under Trump's tenure versus the Biden-Harris administration.

Biden claimed the homicide rate went up 30% under Trump, which would be the largest year-over-year increase in murder in U.S. history. However, analysts put much of the blame on the pandemic and fallout from George Floyd's murder rather than Trump himself.

On Tuesday, Trump said violent crime has increased significantly since he left office including rape, aggravated assault and robbery.

He even called it the "Kamala crime wave."

Some reports back that up. Others show a slight decline.

All of this came in front of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

“We’re going to stop violent crime in the United States. It’s people like this that can do the job better than anybody," Trump said, referencing the law enforcement officials standing behind him. "They do the job justly and fairly. There’s nobody like these people. Thank you.”

Trump also hit on the economy, inflation, border security and energy dominance as other talking points to support his candidacy.

He called the Republican Party the "party of common sense."

Next on the campaign trail for Trump is North Carolina on Wednesday with running mate J.D. Vance. On Friday, Trump heads to Arizona. Both are battleground states of their own.

