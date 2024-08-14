Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Republican VP Nominee JD Vance makes stop in Kent County

Election 2024 Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, of Ohio speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance is returning to West Michigan Wednesday for a campaign event in southern Kent County.

WATCH THE EVENT LIVE:

JD Vance holds campaign stop in Kent County

He is set to speak in Byron Center at Cordes Inc., a family-owned industrial hauling business, founded in 1968.

This is Vance's third visit to Michigan since being named as Donald Trump's running mate. One week ago, Vance visited the Shelby Township Police Station on the east side of the state. His big focus was on illegal immigration. On June 20 he and former President Trump held their first rally after the Republican National Convention in Grand Rapids.

In the press release announcing his stop in Byron Center, the Michigan Republican Party criticized the high cost of living in the state and pitched a Trump-Vance plan to ease financial pressures in Michigan households.

Also speaking at the event was Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers. Watch his speech below.

Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers speaks at JD Vance campaign event in Byron Township

The latest election news is on FOX 17

