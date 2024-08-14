WATCH LIVE: Republican VP Nominee JD Vance makes stop in Kent County

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance is returning to West Michigan Wednesday for a campaign event in southern Kent County.

He is set to speak in Byron Center at Cordes Inc., a family-owned industrial hauling business, founded in 1968.

Event for VP nominee JD Vance is getting underway with speeches from the Cordes family that is hosting the campaign.



Cordes, INC. is a family owned, industrial hauling company in Byron Center. pic.twitter.com/8b1n1rQg6J — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) August 14, 2024

This is Vance's third visit to Michigan since being named as Donald Trump's running mate. One week ago, Vance visited the Shelby Township Police Station on the east side of the state. His big focus was on illegal immigration. On June 20 he and former President Trump held their first rally after the Republican National Convention in Grand Rapids.

In the press release announcing his stop in Byron Center, the Michigan Republican Party criticized the high cost of living in the state and pitched a Trump-Vance plan to ease financial pressures in Michigan households.

Also speaking at the event was Republican Nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers. Watch his speech below.

