Kamala Harris, running mate Tim Walz making Michigan campaign stops this week

(WXYZ — Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in Michigan this week for a campaign stop.

She’s visiting with her new running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris and Walz, along with other Democratic leaders in the state, spoke at Detroit metro airport Wednesday evening. Harris and Walz will also be in Michigan on Thursday.

Watch Harris' full speech in the video below:

Harris and Walz met with members of the United Auto Workers union. UAW President Shawn Fain was among those who spoke during the rally.

Harris announced Walz as her running mate Tuesday night at a Philadelphia rally.

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance also visited metro Detroit on Wednesday. Both presidential campaigns are touring battleground states this week ahead of the November election.

Vance spoke to a small group of invited guests and the media at the Shelby Township Police Department, where the police chief also spoke. Vance’s event was closed to the public.

VIDEO: JD Vance blasts Kamala Harris on illegal immigration during Shelby Township campaign stop

The Vance campaign and Police Chief Robert Shelide highlighted alleged crimes of illegal immigrants that detectives in Shelby Township have investigated in recent months.

Michigan’s primary election was on Tuesday. Michigan has a Senate seat and two congressional seats up for grabs.

