Mitten-shaped spotlight: Pair of campaign events set for Michigan today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The well-trod campaign trail in Michigan is being walked once again Thursday, as both the Harris and Trump campaigns hold events in the mitten state.

Harris Campaign

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, is scheduled to appear in Grand Rapids this morning. He's expected to highlight how Vice President Harris will create an "Opportunity Economy." Gina Raimondo, the former Governor of Rhode Island, is also set to appear.

Trump Campaign

In the afternoon, former President Donald Trump is set to speak in Potterville, just between Lansing and Charlotte along I-69. Trump's campaign says the 45th President will touch on the economy, inflation, and manufacturing.

The agenda for the rally puts the blame for the country's economic struggles on Harris, including the closure of several automotive plants and the lay-offs of thousands of auto workers.

FOX 17 will have live coverage of both campaign events online and through our mobile app.

