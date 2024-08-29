Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsAmerica Votes

Actions

Mitten-shaped spotlight: Pair of campaign events set for Michigan today

Donald Trump to appear in Potterville, Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff in Grand Rapids
Trump Harris Michigan.png
WXMI
Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are both running for the Presidency in 2024. Their campaigns have both spent lots of time in Michigan.
Trump Harris Michigan.png
Election 2024 Harris
Election 2024 Trump
Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The well-trod campaign trail in Michigan is being walked once again Thursday, as both the Harris and Trump campaigns hold events in the mitten state.

Harris Campaign

Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, is scheduled to appear in Grand Rapids this morning. He's expected to highlight how Vice President Harris will create an "Opportunity Economy." Gina Raimondo, the former Governor of Rhode Island, is also set to appear.

Trump Campaign

In the afternoon, former President Donald Trump is set to speak in Potterville, just between Lansing and Charlotte along I-69. Trump's campaign says the 45th President will touch on the economy, inflation, and manufacturing.

The agenda for the rally puts the blame for the country's economic struggles on Harris, including the closure of several automotive plants and the lay-offs of thousands of auto workers.

FOX 17 will have live coverage of both campaign events online and through our mobile app.

The latest election news is on FOX 17

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Election 2024: Michigan Voting Resources

Check if you're registered to vote How to register to vote Vote by mail: How to get your absentee ballot View a sample ballot