Kamala Harris makes campaign stop in West Michigan

PORTAGE, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a campaign stop in Kalamazoo County while the Republican National Convention is in full swing across Lake Michigan.

Vice President Kamala Harris makes campaign stop in Kalamazoo County

Air Force Two landed around 1:20 p.m. at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

Air Force 2 lands at Battle Creek Kalamazoo Airport for campaign event

Harris is visiting the greater Kalamazoo area as a number of Democratic lawmakers call for President Biden to bow out of the race for the White House. That includes Congresswoman Hillary Scholten, who represents key portions of West Michigan.

The visit comes days after former President Trump was targeted by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Law enforcement agencies in Kalamazoo County say they are doing everything to ensure the safety of the Vice President and everyone who attends Wednesday's campaign stop.

This is just the first campaign event in West Michigan this week. On Saturday Trump and his running mate Senator JD Vance will hold a rally in Grand Rapids. Both events underscore the importance our area has in the 2024 election.

In response to the Vice President's visit, the Trump campaign's Michigan branch issued this statement, "Michiganders will see a sharp contrast between Vice President Harris and J.D. Vance this week quite clearly. Kamala Harris is an out of touch California elite who has wrecked everything she has touched during her tenure as Vice President. Her visit will highlight all the reasons why the Biden-Harris agenda is wrong for Michigan - open borders, skyrocketing inflation, and the destruction of our auto jobs."

