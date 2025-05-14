Residents call for justice at Grand Rapids City Commission after Lyoya mistrial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than a dozen people gathered at the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting Tuesday evening following last week's mistrial in the case of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. Schurr was charged with second-degree murder after the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in 2022.

Community members passionately called for justice for Lyoya and significant changes within the Grand Rapids Police Department during public comment. Several residents demanded for a retrial in Schurr's case, challenging the mistrial decision. One speaker questioned those who are not critical of the city's police department, while another urged officials to acknowledge the pain caused by Lyoya's death.

Another speaker advocated for a policy requiring officers to warn individuals before using deadly force.

There was one man supporting Schurr and the police department. He defended the Grand Rapids Police Officers, stating, "I’m backing the boys in blue."

During the meeting, city commissioners addressed public concerns. Commissioner Milinda Ysasi described the situation as "complicated," emphasizing efforts to focus on civilian oversight of the police force.

Commissioner Kelsey Perdue extended her condolences to the Lyoya family and expressed her commitment to preventing similar incidents in the future. Commissioner Drew Robbins acknowledged the emotional weight felt on both sides of the debate.

As the community continues to advocate for justice, the Kent County Prosecutor has yet to announce whether Schurr's case will be retried.

