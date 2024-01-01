The "seasons are changing" for long-time West Michigan meteorologist Terri DeBoer. After spending a year working in the retirement financial industry, Terri "un-retired" from broadcast meteorology in 2024 to join the FOX 17 Weather Team.

Terri spent more than three decades forecasting West Michigan's ever-changing weather; from 1992-1995 at WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo; and then moving to WOOD-TV from September 1, 1995-2023. (That's a total of 31-YEARS!!) In 1996, Terri earned the American Meteorological Society's Television Seal of Approval; becoming the first woman in the entire state of Michigan to earn that credential.

Terri has tracked and covered the biggest weather events over the past few decades in West Michigan; from the 1998 Derecho to the 2022 Christmas Week Blizzard!

In 2022, Terri was honored to have been inducted into the Michigan Emmy’s Silver Circle; an award presented to television professionals who have impacted the media and their communities through more than 25-years of service.

In 2021, Terri fulfilled a lifetime dream of becoming a published author; releasing “Brighter Skies Ahead: Forecasting A Full Life When You Empty The Nest.” Terri followed up the release of the book and companion journal by partnering with Faith Hospice to serve as primary author of “Grieving Well: A Healing Journey Through The Season of Grief” released in February, 2023. Terri released “Encore Season: Making The Rest Of Your Life The Best Of Your Life” as an inspirational guide for people living in the “Golden Years”. In 2024, Terri released a 366-Day Devotional for empty nesters, called "Daily Hope for the Empty Nest".

Terri is passionate about "giving back" to West Michigan! She is a long-time member of the Board of Directors of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Foundation. She served as a member of the Millennium Park Commission at the invitation of the late Ambassador Peter Secchia and helped to shape the treasure that will be a blessing to West Michigan for generations to come! She is a frequent volunteer and emcee at numerous community events; supporting organizations like the American Heart Association, Faith Hospice, Special Olympics, Make-A-Wish and many more.

Personally, Terri has been married to her husband Bill for more than 30-years. They have three married adult children and two grandsons.

In her spare time, Terri can often be found taking long walks on the Kent Trails or on an area golf course. Terri is an avid reader and also loves listening to podcasts.