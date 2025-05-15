Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This "summer-feeling" week continues, with pockets of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s today and tomorrow. The next front moving in to the warm and humid air this evening/night could bring severe storms. Much of today will be dry with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. By this evening, the Storm Prediction Center has included much of West Michigan in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5). Hail and wind are the primary threats, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Friday will be windy and warm, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Nighttime rain and thunderstorms are possible as the cold front sweeps through, but should not be severe. Cooler air returns this weekend along with dry conditions and highs closer to "average" in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert Day! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Evening and nighttime thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong/severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening strong to severe storms possible, otherwise some clearing toward daybreak. Lows around 60. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Some morning fog possible, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and hot. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight, but should not be severe. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few showers possible early, otherwise partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

