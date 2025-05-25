"Streaky" May temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — This has been a "streaky" month of weather across West Michigan.

Through the first 24-days of the month, 13-days have featured "below average" high temperatures. 11-days have featured "above average" high temperatures.

The first full week of the month had days that bounced back and forth between "above average" and "below average". May 9th began a stretch of 8-days with highs above to much above average, including three days with highs in the 80s.

We made the transition into the unseasonably cool air that continues to grip the region this weekend behind a very strong cold front that came along with severe weather. Today (Sunday) will be the ninth day in a row with "below average" high temperatures; a trend that will continue through at least the middle of next week.

If you love warmer weather, there is promising news on the horizon. Today's 8-14 Day Outlook goes through the first full week of June, with a good bet for "Above Average" high temperatures to return. By early June, "average" highs are in the mid-70s; so it looks like we can plan some "beach days" with highs likely to climb back into the 80s.

