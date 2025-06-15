Today's Forecast; Fantastic Father's Day

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A "Fantastic Father's Day" is on tap for all of the dads across West Michigan. Mostly sunny will prevail with comfortable humidity levels, light winds and highs in the low 80s. More heat and humidity filter in next week with shower and storm chances returning starting Tuesday. Right now, the wettest day look to be Wednesday, with even an outside chance for a few pockets of severe weather. The overall pattern has been dry this month, so the rain will be welcome in many communities. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY / FATHER'S DAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy and pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds: SE-SW 5-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid-80s

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

