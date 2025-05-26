When is it going to warm up?

WEST MICHIGAN — Are you wondering when (or even whether) it's finally going to warm up across West Michigan? The end of May will likely bring an end to the persistently chilly air pattern across West Michigan. May will likely end up with several more days with "below average" temperatures, including widespread moderate to heavy rain for the middle of the week. Today will likely be the tenth day in a row with high temperatures "below average".

The 8-14 Day Outlook shows unseasonably warm air building across much of the country, including the Great Lakes region (finally!)

"Average" highs for the first week of June are in the mid-70s, so it's likely that inland areas will have several days with highs approaching or topping the 80-degree mark!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

