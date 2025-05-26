Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

When is it going to warm up?

A cool and very wet mid-week stretch is ahead, but a big pattern shift is in sight with a huge warm-up for the first week of June
td1CPC 814 TEMP.png
fox 17
td1CPC 814 TEMP.png
TDCPC 814 TEMP.png
tdMonthly Calendar.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST MICHIGAN — Are you wondering when (or even whether) it's finally going to warm up across West Michigan? The end of May will likely bring an end to the persistently chilly air pattern across West Michigan. May will likely end up with several more days with "below average" temperatures, including widespread moderate to heavy rain for the middle of the week. Today will likely be the tenth day in a row with high temperatures "below average".

tdMonthly Calendar.png

The 8-14 Day Outlook shows unseasonably warm air building across much of the country, including the Great Lakes region (finally!)

TDCPC 814 TEMP.png

"Average" highs for the first week of June are in the mid-70s, so it's likely that inland areas will have several days with highs approaching or topping the 80-degree mark!

td1CPC 814 TEMP.png

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise