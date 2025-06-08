Where are the 80s?

WEST MICHIGAN — For much of this year, West Michigan has been missing out on the heat!

In an "average" year, Grand Rapids would have received at least 8-days with highs of 80-degrees or higher to this point in June.

This year, Grand Rapids has only hit (or topped) 80-degrees a total of 5-times.

April 24th was the first day of 2025 to reach the 80-degree mark, with a high of 81-degrees.

Overall, May was a cooler than average month, and only hit 80 or higher a total of 3-times. May 12th and 16th both reached 83-degrees. The warmest day of the month was May 15th with a high of 85-degrees; a day that also featured an outbreak of widespread severe weather including multiple tornadoes.

So far, June is starting on a much warmer note overall, with 5 of the first 7 days of the month posting "above average" high temperatures. The warmest day of the year (so far!) was also the only day to top 80-degrees in June. June 3rd featured an official high temperature of 87-degrees.

Several factors can keep conditions "cooler than average"; including the persistent deck of smoke particles in the atmosphere from the fires on Canada. The smoke limits the sun's radiational heating; often leading to cooler than average temperatures.

