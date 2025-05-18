Kalamazoo County joins Allegan County in declaring 'State of Emergency'

ALLEGAN & KALAMAZOO CO., Mich. — Kalamazoo County has joined Allegan County in declaring "State of Emergency" following widespread caused by severe storms Thursday night.

The declaration empowers officials in these counties to access additional resources, expedite emergency response activities, and request mutual aid from surrounding jurisdictions and the State of Michigan.

The hardest-hit areas in Kalamazoo County includes Galesburg, where a confirmed EF-0 tornado touched down. In Allegan County, the hardest hit areas include the communities of Martin, Dorr, Wayland, Hopkins, the City of Allegan and portions of the lakeshore near Saugatuck and Douglas.

If you live in an area hard-hit by the storms and have sustained damage, you are encouraged to report it to Emergency Management officials in your county. Connect using social media or the county website:



If you are in need of assistance, you are asked to contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube