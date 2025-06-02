WEST MICHIGAN — A potentially dangerous situation will take shape at many Lake Michigan beaches over the next couple of days. The first Beach Hazards Statement of the season has been issued for tonight through early Wednesday, due to an elevated risk of rip currents.

As a strong cold front approaches from the west, winds will be dramatically on the increase. As a result, high wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected.

With a southwesterly wind direction, beaches that are south of the southern-facing piers and breakwaters are most at risk for dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can quickly pull even the most experienced swimmers out into deeper water.

With water temperatures only in the 40s, there is a risk of hypothermia for anyone venturing into the water.

There is also a strong likelihood the piers could be swamped by the high waves; pulling anyone on the pier out into the water.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

