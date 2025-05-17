Today's Forecast; Breezy and cooler with a few showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A new pattern is emerging across West Michigan, starting today. The unseasonably warm air has cleared out of the region, along with the severe weather potential. Today will feature considerable cloudiness and below average temperatures, with only the chance for a few isolated rain showers. Along with the unseasonably cool air, the pattern will remain mainly dry. An occasional batch of rain showers will slide through the region, but this is going to be a prolonged period of unseasonably cool and mainly dry weather. The timing isn't great, as the unseasonably cool air will take us through the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Considerable cloudiness. Breezy, and sharply cooler with a few showers possible. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs around 60-degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Highs in the mid-upper 60s.

