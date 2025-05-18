Watch Now
5 Confirmed Tornadoes from Thursday night's severe storms

National Weather Service officials have confirmed 5 tornadoes in West Michigan from Thursday night's powerful storms
WEST MICHIGAN — National Weather Service officials have confirmed five tornadoes touched down across West Michigan with the powerful storms Thursday night.

The two strongest tornadoes touched down in Allegan County and are classified as EF-1, with estimated top wind speeds of 95 mph. One of those tornadoes touched down near the Sandy Pines Resort Park, and was on the ground for 5.4 miles into Dorr. The second touched down near Martin, and was on the ground for 8.3 miles, crossing Schnable Lake to near the Barry County line.

In Kent County, an EF-1 tornado with estimated top winds speeds of 90 mph touched down in Caledonia and was on the ground for 14.5 miles to Saranac (Ionia County)

Two EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek areas. The first touched down in Galesburg and was on the ground for 10-miles to Battle Creek, with estimated top wind speeds of 80 mph. The second touched down near St. Mary's Lake and was on the ground for 8.5 miles to Bellevue, with estimated top wind speeds of 85 mph.

