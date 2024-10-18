WATCH LIVE: VP Kamala Harris holds rally in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris is taking her bid for the White House to West Michigan for the first time on Friday.

The Democratic nominee is holding a campaign rally in Grand Rapids' Riverside Park. She is scheduled to speak around 2:30 p.m.

It is the first of three stops in Michigan for Harris, who is also scheduled to make appearances in Lansing and Detroit on Friday.

WXMI/Ilene Gould A crowd of invited guests gather in Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on October 18, 2024 for a Kamala Harris campaign event.

The rally in Riverside Park is the first time the Vice President is hitting the campaign trail in West Michigan since being named the Presidential nominee. Harris last campaigned in West Michigan on July 17 in Kalamazoo, before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House.

Speaking before Harris on Friday included U.S. Representative Hillary Scholten (D-MI), Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Well-traveled campaign trail in Michigan

Michigan has been a hot ticket for both campaigns. Here's a look at the political events in the state since mid-July.

Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance held a rally at Berlin Raceway. It was his first campaign event after a nationally-televised debate with Democratic nominee Tim Walz.

Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Walker on September 27. His event was the target of a false bomb threat.

Vance held a rally in Sparta on September 17. He spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his visit.

Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing on September 12 & 13. Walz also spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his stop in West Michigan.

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids on September 4.

Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

