Trump says he’ll launch largest deportation 'in American history' if re-elected

WALKER, Mich. — In a spirited rally at Falk Manufacturing in Walker, Michigan, former President Donald Trump promised to bring back the state's auto and manufacturing industries, and secure the country’s southern border.

Trump took the stage right at 3:00 p.m. Friday, speaking in front of a massive crowd.

The building reached capacity long before Trump began speaking, with Walker city officials declaring the building at capacity right before 1:30 p.m., announcing that nobody else would be allowed inside.

Officials with the City of Walker told FOX 17 soon after that announcement that they had a rough estimate of about 1,500 people inside.

FOX 17 crews on site estimated it to be closer to 2,00 to 2,500 people.

Trump campaign organizers told FOX 17 earlier in the week that the former president planned on speaking about the economy, and the manufacturing industries.

Carlos Osorio/AP Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Though, Trump would end up spending the first 25 minutes of his speech focused on immigration, and crime rates.

He referenced recent numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to that data published by the federal agency on September 16, criminal arrests of non-citizens did go up in 2024.

There were 15,608 such arrests in 2024, with 15,267 in 2023.

Major changes were seen from 2020 (2,438 arrests) to 2021 (10,763).

The agency says there have been 27 homicide/ manslaughter arrests of non-citizens so far in 2024.

Trump criticized Kamala Harris for her role in the current border crisis, stating she shouldn't be allowed to run for president due to her time as the country's "border czar."

Trump claimed Harris is "directly responsible for the tens of thousands of migrants she released into our country”.

He vowed to launch the "largest deportation operation in American history" once he’s elected, eliciting significant cheers from the crowd.

Carlos Osorio/AP Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign event, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 in Walker, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The former president also touched on the auto industry, pledging to eliminate electric vehicle mandates and promote the use of gas, calling it "our liquid gold.”

In addition to his ‘no tax on tips’ proposal, he also mentioned the potential for ‘no tax on overtime’, and similarly, ‘no tax on social security benefits’.

Trump hit several quick topics right before leaving the stage, getting a loud response after saying he planned to keep sports separated by biological sex.

He ended his roughly hour-and-15-minute-long speech by running through a few variations on the Make America Great Again slogan.

“Make America Powerful Again”, he shouted.

Make America: “Wealthy Again, healthy again, strong again, proud again, safe again, free again.”

Ending with the old refrain, “and then we can ‘Make America Great Again’.”

Prior to Trump taking the stage, he was joined by Michigan Senate hopeful Mike Rogers and Robert Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy told the crowd that his name would be appearing on Michigan’s November ballot, but urged everyone in attendance not to vote for him; “I want you to vote for Donald Trump!”

Watch the full speech by Trump below:

Former President Trump holds campaign event in Walker

Friday’s visit marks Trump's 10th trip to Michigan this year.

VP hopeful JD Vance was up in Traverse City earlier this week, marking his 6th visit to Michigan.

We are at Falk Production in Walker waiting for President Trump to dpeak around 2:00PM… we’re told he’s running a bit behind schedule.



The facility just hit capacity.



Nobody else will be allowed inside, per Walker Police.



FOX 17 will be streaming his comments live. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/KAbK6Ih9eO — Michael E Martin (@MichaelMartinGR) September 27, 2024

Several thousand people inside Falk Production Friday… seating area packed full, same with the overflow section.



Latest from Walker Police:

+There is NO outdoor audio/video stream at the venue or the Delta Plex.

+Please do not enter the event area pic.twitter.com/z6aXEWHb9t — Michael E Martin (@MichaelMartinGR) September 27, 2024

Former President Trump has landed at GRR airport… headed to Falk Production in Walker shortly.@FOX17 pic.twitter.com/lDv1p6sHV6 — Michael E Martin (@MichaelMartinGR) September 27, 2024

RFK Jr. speaking now, asking crowd to vote for Donald Trump on election day.



Senate candidate Mike Rogers spoke prior… @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/Yda2hRNAxT — Michael E Martin (@MichaelMartinGR) September 27, 2024

Well-traveled campaign trail in Michigan

Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance held a rally in Sparta on September 17. He spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his visit.

Watch the complete interview here:

FOX 17 EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with Sen. JD Vance

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing on September 12 & 13. Walz also spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his stop in West Michigan.

Watch the full interview below:

FOX 17 EXCLUSIVE: Full 1-on-1 interview with Gov. Tim Walz

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids on September 4.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

