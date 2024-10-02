After Tuesday's debate, JD Vance is set to campaign in West Michigan today

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One day after taking part in the final debate of the 2024 Presidential campaign, JD Vance is set to speak in West Michigan.

The Senator from Ohio will hold a campaign rally at Berlin Raceway on Wednesday. The Republican Vice Presidential nominee is scheduled to speak at 5:30 p.m.

The campaign said that Vance will discuss inflation, the economy and how he and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump will lower inflation, allowing voters to “keep more of their hard-earned paychecks.”

General admission tickets for Vance's visit to Marne are limited to two per person on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will be the second of two campaign stops in Michigan for Vance. He'll also be holding a rally in Aubrun Hills earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Vance will be looking to build off of his performance in Tuesday night's nationally-televised debate with Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz.

More campaign events are scheduled for Michigan this week. Republican nominee Donald Trump will hold a rally in Saginaw on Thursday. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris is scheduled to appear in Detroit and Flint on Friday.

Well-traveled campaign trail in Michigan

Michigan has been a hot ticket for both campaigns. Here's a look at the political events in the state since mid-July.

Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Walker on September 27. His event was the target of a false bomb threat.

Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance held a rally in Sparta on September 17. He spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his visit.

Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing on September 12 & 13. Walz also spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his stop in West Michigan.

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids on September 4.

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

