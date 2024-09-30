Man accused of bomb threat outside Trump rally makes first court appearance

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The man accused of claiming he had a bomb outside Donald Trump's rally in Walker made his first court appearance Monday.

Steven Nauta was arraigned by video call as he sat into the Kent County jail.

WXMI/Brian Farber Steven Nauta appears from his cell in the Kent County Jail during an arraignment hearing.

Nauta is accused of driving around a barricade outside the Trump campaign event on Friday, according to Walker police. When officers at a checkpoint behind the barricade told him he could not go any further, Nauta held up a bottle, claiming it was C4. He told officers it was the "real deal," according to court documents.

He then sped around the barricade, leading officers on a short pursuit before he stopped his vehicle.

Nauta then got out of the car and pulled out bags of fertilizer, throwing them to the ground. Officers told the court it was an attempt to make the bags look like explosives.

Kent County Sheriff's Office A mugshot of Steven Nauta

Officers say Nauta admitted to all of those actions during an interview after his arrest.

The incident had no noticeable impact on the campaign event, which was delayed by the late arrival of the former President.

Nauta faces four charges, threat of terrorism, possession of explosives with unlawful intent, fleeing police, and resisting arrest.

If convicted of all charges, he could face up to 42 years in prison and more than $30,000 in fines.

