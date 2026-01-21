FOX 17 honors 2025 Pay it Forward winners with annual awards gala

WEST MICHIGAN — We can all use some good news. That’s why FOX 17’s Pay It Forward segment highlights people in West Michigan making a difference.

Each month, one is featured as the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

Thursday, all of the monthly winners from 2025 will be honored during the annual FOX 17 Pay it Forward Awards Gala at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

One winner will also be named as the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Year and receive a $5,000 prize.

Here's a look at the 2025 monthly winners:

January: Doug Hallerberg leads the Kingpins Drumline. The free program brings the excitement of drumming to students with special needs.

Pay It Forward Man shares joy of music with drumline for those with special needs Janice Allen

February: Rachel Jensen's Pleasant Hearts Pet Food Pantry helps keep pets out of shelters by distributing food, treats, and other care items to owners struggling with the cost.

Pay It Forward This woman is helping struggling pet owners in the most 'paw-some' way Janice Allen

March: Marge Wilson has helped bring clean water to nearly half a million people in Nigeria through the Samuel Omogo Foundation, which she co-founded.

Pay It Forward How Marge's Donut Den owner gives back in West MI and beyond Janice Allen

April: Kristi Kinzler is helping other families dealing with unexpected loss. The Jason Kinzler Family First Foundation has distributed more than a million dollars to grieving families.

Local News GOING THE EXTRA MILE: How a runner's widow helps families through sudden loss Janice Allen

May: Jon Nash started the Underground Food Pantry in Hastings. Thanks to community support and donations, the pantry feeds hundreds of people each week.

Pay It Forward Retired Army veteran battling hunger in Hastings with Underground Food Pantry Janice Allen

June: Jennifer Clark is keeping her son's memory alive through Tanner's SPRK On The World, a nonprofit that raises money to deliver acts of kindness.

Pay It Forward This Kent County mom is keeping her son's memory alive by brightening lives Janice Allen

July: All the way up until his death, Ray O'Laughlin continued his decades-long mission of mentoring teens and adults behind bars.

Local News LIFE WELL LIVED: Ray O'Laughlin, July Person of the Month, passes away Janice Allen

August: Pam Westers started a special salon helping women and girls fighting cancer feel beautiful. Beautiful You By Profile offers free wigs and complimentary salon services to fighters and survivors.

Pay It Forward How this woman's salon helps cancer fighters feel beautiful Janice Allen

September: Janine Conway created the Northview Mentor Program, which reaches more than 200 students annually. Participants get the opportunity to spend 15 minutes a week with their mentors.

Pay It Forward 15 minutes to change a life: Meet the mom behind the Northview Mentor Program Janice Allen

October: Markesha Witherspoon started the M.O.M.S. Club of Grand Rapids connect new mothers to community resources. The nonprofit also operates a baby and family pantry and runs seasonal giveaways.

Pay It Forward 'It's a movement': Meet the woman behind The M.O.M.S Club of Grand Rapids Janice Allen

November: Jeni Stamas partners with KDL and the nonprofit Friends of Cascade Library to distribute tens of thousands of donated books to kids all across West Michigan.

Pay It Forward 'Knowledge is power': Grand Rapids mom gives old books new life for kids in need Janice Allen

December: Vinny May is president of the Plainwell chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which provides free beds to children ages 3-17, so no kid in his town sleeps on the floor.

Pay It Forward Plainwell man helps build beds for kids in need Janice Allen

The Person of the Year is determined via rank choice voting by select FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union staff members.

FOX 17 News will live stream Thursday's gala where the Pay It Forward Person of the Year will be revealed.

To nominate someone deserving for a 2026 Pay it Forward award, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube