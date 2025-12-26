'No kid sleeps on the floor in our town': Plainwell man helps build beds for kids in need

PLAINWELL, Mich — Vinny May could be compared to Santa Claus. He has a workshop, and thanks to dozens of volunteer elves, he's able to build and deliver special gifts to kids so they can "sleep in heavenly peace."

May is the president of the local chapter of a national nonprofit called Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

"Three percent of all kids in the US don't have a bed to sleep on. So you start doing the math when you're taking over a whole county," May said.

The organization supplies beds, mattresses and bedding — everything new — to children in need.

Years ago, May set out to build just a few beds in his workshop.

"The whole idea was I was going to do 10-20 beds just out of my garage," May said. "The need was a lot greater than what we thought."

Now May and dozens of volunteers are building hundreds of beds each year from scratch, constructing bed frames in an assembly line during community builds.

"It's organized chaos," May said. "But, we have a good system."

In just a matter of minutes, volunteers move from measuring to cutting to sanding, drilling holes, assembling and making other holes. They brand the beds with their logo and stain them at the final station.

Those beds are then loaded onto trucks and delivered directly to kids in need.

"A lot of times as kids, it's the first time they've ever had anything that's been brand new," May said. "Once you do one delivery, you'll never go back. That's kind of the payoff."

May says as many as 8 to 15 beds are delivered every two weeks — the difference between a floor and a future.

"If you give them a bed, you're giving them something that's going to last for years," May said.

Last year, thieves threw a wrench in their plans when their storage unit was broken into and about half of their build tools were stolen. But the community helped save the day.

"They came together. We got a whole bunch of donations that came in," May said.

Under May's leadership, more than 700 beds have been made with love — proof that not all heroes wear capes. Some carry a toolbelt.

"It's become a big part of my life," May said. "At one point, I had 75 mattresses in my basement when we first got started."

May says they're taking a break right now, but there are several community builds each spring and fall.

The beds go to kids aged 3-17, and there are chapters of Sleep in Heavenly Peace all over Michigan.

To learn more about how to get involved or apply for a bed, click here.

As the FOX 17 and Lake Michigan Credit Union Pay it Forward Person of the Month, May receives a $550 prize.

