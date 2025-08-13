LIFE WELL LIVED: Ray O'Laughlin, July Person of the Month, passes away

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Ray O'Laughlin, a man who spent decades behind bars inspiring others, has passed away.

FOX 17 featured O'Laughlin as our July 2025 Pay it Forward Person of the Month.

He dedicated his life to offering second chances and continued to show up for others as he faced his own battle with stage four cancer.

O'Laughlin started volunteering with a prison ministry in the 1990's but said he later felt called to work with a younger population.

In 2009, he began working with teens in the Kent County Juvenile Justice System.

Up until his death, he continued to volunteer as his health allowed, with West Michigan Youth For Christ at the Kent County Jail.

During our interview in late June he talked about the joy he felt helping others.

"My mission is to help people discover and to align who they are with what they do, their values for the behavior," he said at the time. "My vision for myself is to always hear those words, 'Well done, my true and faithful servant'. That's all that matters to me."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Justice Ministry Program.

A celebration of life will be held at Kentwood Community Church on August 16th at 11:00 am, with visitation at 10:00 am and a luncheon following the service.

The following information is provided by O'Laughlin Funeral Home:

Raymond Patrick O’Laughlin, 66, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 12, 2025, after battling cancer with strength, faith, and an unwavering commitment to living with no regrets.

Born on October 19, 1958, in Midland, Michigan, Ray was the oldest son of the late Patrick O’Laughlin. He grew up in Coleman, where he was known and loved by many. A standout on the football field under Coach Grabowski, Ray served as team captain and demonstrated natural leadership from a young age. His quick wit and good-natured antics made him a familiar and well-liked presence throughout the community. In a challenging home environment, Ray embraced his role as a protective and caring big brother to Mike and Paul, a bond that remained deeply important to him throughout his life.

He graduated from Coleman High School in 1976, and then went on to Northwood University, where he earned his business degree. He began a 30-year career with McDonald’s, retiring in 2009 as Director of Operations. Ray loved his work not for titles or recognition, but because it allowed him to help others grow, develop, and have fun along the way.

After retiring from McDonald’s, Ray embraced a second career in education, working with the National Charter Schools Institute from 2009–2022 as a mentor, coach, and author of Plan to Win. His leadership, encouragement, and belief in others reached far beyond those he met in person.

Ray met the love of his life, Melissa, in 1977 while cruising the streets of Clare. They married in 1981, and he always said marrying her was the best decision of his life. Together, they raised two daughters, Megan (Adam) Giroux and Kara (Jon) Zavitz, in Midland, and later welcomed their niece Paige (Joel) Blumenthal into their home as their “third daughter.” They built a family grounded in love, laughter, and faith. To celebrate their 40th anniversary, they took a once-in-a-lifetime trip out west to marvel at God’s beauty.

Faith was central to Ray’s life, and he lived it out through active involvement in multiple church communities over the years. A current member of Kentwood Community Church, Ray found joy in sharing his faith and encouraging others in theirs. For more than 25 years, he poured his heart into prison and jail ministries across the state. Most recently, he discovered deep purpose serving with The Opportunity Center, walking alongside young people as they worked to rebuild their lives after leaving the juvenile system. Ray’s gift was meeting people exactly where they were and helping them see the person they could become. He was also instrumental in bringing the Plan To Win Model to the Kent County Jail System, empowering youth to change their futures.

Ray’s hobbies included restoring cars, golfing, snowmobiling, and spending time at his in-laws’ lake—but his greatest joy came from connecting with people. He never met a stranger, and his warmth, humor, and genuine interest made everyone feel like an old friend. His role as “Papa” to his grandchildren was his greatest treasure: Isla, Callum, Logan, Emery, Cohen, Scarlett, and Marlow. He also cherished the memory of his grandson Jude, who preceded him in death.

Ray was preceded in death by his father, Patrick O’Laughlin; father-in-law, Orval Grove; younger brother, Paul O’Laughlin; sister-in-law, Heather; and grandson, Jude. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Melissa; daughters Megan (Adam) Giroux, Kara (Jon) Zavitz, and Paige (Joel) Blumenthal; brother, Mike (Pam) O’Laughlin; mother-in-law, Judy Grove; brother-in-law, Dirk; and a loving extended family of nieces, nephews, and friends.

