WATCH: VP Harris makes campaign stop in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — Vice President Kamala Harris made a campaign stop in Oakland County on Friday.

Well-traveled campaign trail in Michigan

Michigan has been a hot ticket for both campaigns. Here's a look at the political events in the state since mid-July.

Harris also made a campaign stop at Grand Rapids' Riverside Park on Friday, her first since her presidential bid began.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Detroit shortly after participating in a roundtable discussion in Auburn Hills.

Republican Vice President nominee JD Vance held a rally at Berlin Raceway. It was his first campaign event after a nationally-televised debate with Democratic nominee Tim Walz.

Former President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Walker on September 27. His event was the target of a false bomb threat.

Vance held a rally in Sparta on September 17. He spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his visit.

FOX 17 EXCLUSIVE: 1-on-1 with U.S. Senator JD Vance

Walz held several events in Grand Rapids and Lansing on September 12 & 13. Walz also spoke exclusively with FOX 17 during his stop in West Michigan.

FOX 17 EXCLUSIVE: Full 1-on-1 interview with Gov. Tim Walz

Walz's wife met with Democratic volunteers in Grand Rapids on September 4.

Trump held a rally in Potterville on August 29, the same day Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, appeared at a event in Grand Rapids.

Two days before that Vance held a rally outside Big Rapids.

During the Democratic National Convention on August 20, Trump rallied in Howell.

On August 14 Vance appeared in Byron Township.

Vance also held a press conference outside the Shelby Township Police Department on August 7. Harris and Walz both appeared at a rally at the Detroit Metro Airport the same day, then met with union members from Ford Motor Company the next morning.

The largest event so far in West Michigan came just a week after the assassination attempt on Trump. The former President held his first rally with his VP pick in Van Andel Arena with thousands turned away at the doors.

During the Republican National Convention on July 17, Harris held a campaign event in Kalamazoo.

