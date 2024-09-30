Trump to hold campaign rally in Saginaw later this week

(WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to make another campaign stop in Michigan later this week.

The Republican nominee for president will speak at Saginaw Valley State University on Thursday, Oct. 3, according to Trump’s campaign. The rally will be held at the Ryder Center for Health and Physical Education starting at 3 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Trump’s latest campaign stop in Michigan will mark his 11th visit to the state since the start of the year. Most recently, he delivered remarks in Walker on Sept. 27.

