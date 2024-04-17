Murderer to spend life behind bars for killing Leah Gomez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The man who shot and killed a mother in downtown Grand Rapids in front of her 1-year-old daughter will spend the rest of his years behind bars.

Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denefeld handed down a life sentence to Luis Bernal-Sosa. The 28-year-old will never have a chance at getting out on parole.

Bernal-Sosa was convicted of first-degree murder for killing 22-year-old Leah Gomez. She was shot on May 31, 2023 in her vehicle near Heartside Park in Grand Rapids. Her 1-year-old daughter Rosie was in the car at the time of the shooting.

Family of Leah Gomez An undated photo of Leah Gomez and her daughter

During sentencing on Wednesday, loved ones told the court and Gomez's killer that his sentence is little comfort for them.

"We are never going to see Leah again," they said. "This is all I have." The family held up a pillow.

Ashley Reil

Killer's legal status

Between his trial and sentencing, Bernal-Sosa garnered more attention because of his legal status. Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker told reporters there had been two murder cases in the county involving people in the county illegally during a press conference on the death of Mya Kelly.

FOX 17 later confirmed with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that Luis Bernal-Sosa had entered the U.S. illegally.

His legal status had not been publicly brought up until the case against Brandon Ortiz-Vite.

