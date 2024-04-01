ICE: Man accused of killing Ruby Garcia entered US as a child

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brandon Ortiz-Vite, the man accused of killing 25-year-old Ruby Garcia in a shooting on 131, entered the United States illegally as a child, according to ICE.

Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old native of Mexico, received approval for deferred action under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

Ortiz-Vite's status under DACA expired May 10, 2019. He was arrested on local charges Aug. 30, 2020, and deemed to be inadmissible under the Immigration and Nationality Act, also known as INA. According to court records, Ortiz-Vite was arrested in Grand Rapids for driving while intoxicated and for a suspended license.

He was arrested by Enforcement and Removal Operations, or ERO, in Detroit on Aug. 31, 2020, and served notice to appear, according to ICE.

Ortiz-Vite was ordered to be removed by an immigration judge with the Justice Department's Executive Office of Immigration Review on Sept. 24, 2020.

Ortiz-Vite was removed to Mexico on Sept. 29, 2020 .

It is not known when Ortiz-Vite re-entered the United States "without inspection by an immigration official," ICE said in a statement.

