GRPD: Woman dead after shooting on city's southwest side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened downtown near Heartside Park Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW, near Goodrich Street SW, just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

GRPD says a woman had been shot and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on any suspect information, nor whether officers have made any arrests.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

