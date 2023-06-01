Family mourns loss of Leah Gomez, an 'amazing mother with a huge heart'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family has identified the victim in Wednesday's shooting in downtown Grand Rapids as Leah Gomez.

Ashley Reil, Leah's aunt, tells FOX 17 in a statement: "Leah was an amazing mother with a huge heart." Reil says Leah's whole purpose in life was being the best mother possible to Rosie, her daughter, who requires 24-hour care.

Rosie is just 1 year old. She's turning 2 in August.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Commerce Avenue SW, where police say a woman, who family has identified as Leah Gomez, was shot and killed in a car with her young child, who family has identified as Rosie, also in the car.

"This is a woman who was killed in the presence of her child. Absolutely shocking and horrifying," Grand Rapids Police Chief Winstrom said. "I'm obviously angry about it. I'm upset about it. And we're going to do everything we can to quickly bring justice for this woman."

Rosie was taken to the hospital to be checked out after the death of Leah. Grand Rapids Police Chief Winstrom told reporters Wednesday that the child did not appear hurt in the shooting.

"It's sad. I want to give love, support and prayer to the family because no one should go through that. I don't know how petty the situation or how big the situation is, but no one should lose their life in broad daylight in a circumstance like that. Nobody should go out like that, especially with a child. I feel bad thinking about the trauma that comes with that," Chief Winstrom added.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

