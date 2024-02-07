Man found guilty for shooting death of Grand Rapids mother

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A man was found guilty Wednesday for the shooting death of a Grand Rapids mother last year.

Leah Gomez was shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids May 31, 2023, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). The incident happened while her 1-year-old daughter was seated in the back of her car.

Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa was later arrested and charged with open murder.

Bernal-Sosa was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Leah did not deserve what happened to her and I hope this conviction brings some peace to her family,” writes Prosecutor Chris Becker. “Outstanding job by Grand Rapids Police in the investigation into this matter.”

A sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube