Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD: Person of interest in downtown shooting taken into custody near Chicago

Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa.jpg
Grand Rapids Police Department
Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa.jpg
Posted at 7:17 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 19:17:43-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said Friday evening that Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa was taken into custody in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Bernal-Sosa was named a person of interest in the shooting death of a mother in downtown Grand Rapids last month.

READ MORE: Police name person of interest in downtown GR shooting death, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

The department says the local U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service's personnel in Cook County, Illinois helped make the arrest possible.

Police say Bernal-Sosa will be lodged in Illinois Friday evening.

No word yet on when he will be extradited to West Michigan.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward