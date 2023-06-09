GRPD: Person of interest in downtown shooting taken into custody near Chicago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department said Friday evening that Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa was taken into custody in the Chicago metropolitan area.

Bernal-Sosa was named a person of interest in the shooting death of a mother in downtown Grand Rapids last month.

READ MORE: Police name person of interest in downtown GR shooting death, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

The department says the local U.S. Marshals Service's Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service's personnel in Cook County, Illinois helped make the arrest possible.

Police say Bernal-Sosa will be lodged in Illinois Friday evening.

No word yet on when he will be extradited to West Michigan.

