'Needs to be taken seriously'; Group rallies against domestic violence in West MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A small but impactful group of people gathered at Rosa Parks Circle on Saturday to rally against domestic violence.

Those in the crowd included the family and friends of Leah Gomez, who died last May, after the father of her child allegedly shot her.

“There were warning signs, there were things that could [have] prevented it, I feel like, but also, she did do all the things,” said Alicia, Gomez’s best friend.

Alicia described Gomez as a “one-of-a-kind” soul.

“She was so funny,” said Alicia. “She, I swear to God, she can't take nothing serious — We would be at a funeral or something sad, and she just could not take herself serious. She was very loving. She was a really good friend, really good daughter.”

However, Alicia says Gomez’s death angers her because in the months before it happened, Gomez received an order of protection and took other steps against the man accused by police of killing her. According to Alicia, he strangled Gomez last fall.

“You're not supposed to go by yourself to meet him, don't communicate with him as much, don't obviously get back with him… she didn't do any of that,” said Alicia. “She communicated with him just for [their child] and tried to cut ties with him, but the courts were still trying to say ‘Oh, well you have to co-parent.’”

Alicia thinks communities need to better believe survivors and increase funding for domestic violence organizations. For example, as one herself, she says it has been difficult to access some of the money meant to help whenever someone gets behind on rent because of abuse.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 36.1% of Michigan women and 25.8% of Michigan men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or intimate partner stalking in their lives.

Additionally, in 2019, NCADV says 57,018 incidents of domestic violence were reported to Michigan police, with many other instances unreported.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, it’s just a thing that happens,' or what did we do to provoke it? What did we do? What didn’t we do?" said Alicia. “It just needs to be taken seriously.”

Alicia thinks more awareness and support will lead to happier futures.

“Take care of yourself, take care of your kids, get out, have them get out, and talk to somebody,” said Alicia. “Tell somebody before it's too late, because when it's too late, it's too late.”

