Police executing search warrant in Wyoming, tied to fatal GR shooting

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are in the process of executing a search warrant in Wyoming Friday afternoon.

The Wyoming Police Department (WPD) says it concerns the Grand Rapids shooting death of Leah Gomez.

We're told police from Grand Rapids and Wyoming are responding.

Gomez was shot and killed in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday, May 31. Her 1-year-old child was with her when the shooting occurred.

In the days that followed, Grand Rapids police named 27-year-old Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa as a person of interest in Gomez's death.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

