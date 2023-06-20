Court docs: Acquaintance of slain GR mom heard murder over the phone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids mother who was gunned down inside her car late last month was on the phone when she was killed.

Leah Gomez was fatally shot while in downtown Grand Rapids May 31, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD). Her 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat at the time.

Luis Fabian Bernal-Sosa was subsequently named a person of interest for Gomez’s death. He was arrested in Chicago on June 9, police say.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by FOX 17 says the person who spoke to Gomez over the phone heard the events leading up to the shooting.

During an interview, that person reportedly told authorities Gomez had concerns about Bernal-Sosa. When Gomez came back to pick up her child, the victim hung up when Bernal-Sosa learned who she was speaking to, court documents explain.

We’re told Gomez later called them back after Bernal-Sosa walked out to retrieve the child’s possessions.

Gomez’s acquaintance says they heard the victim say, “Is that an AR-15? You need to get out of my car!” after Bernal-Sosa came back, according to court documents.

The acquaintance reportedly heard five to six gunshots. They called police after no response came from Gomez.

GRPD says a witness spotted Bernal-Sosa walking inside his apartment with a firearm after hearing the gunshots. A search warrant led authorities to a rifle consistent with the appearance of an AR-15 and seven rounds of ammunition.

