Black Impact Collaborative hosting community conversation following shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group is organizing a mental health discussion for those who want to talk about the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

Grand Rapids police released video footage on Wednesday that shows an officer shooting Lyoya in the head.

The Black Impact Collaborative is holding a community conversation for those who want to talk about Patrick Lyoya's shooting death.

Clinicians and community leaders will be at Ottawa Hills High School auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14, to help people process the traumatic event.

There will also be Swahili and Kinyarwanda translators at the event.

