Attorney: Officer who shot & killed Patrick Lyoya should be charged with homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As calls for justice continue following the police killing of 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya last week, we spoke with a local attorney about that newly released video, showing his last moments.

Based on what he saw in it, attorney Ven Johnson says he believes the officer should be charged with some level of homicide.

"You can't kill people, unarmed people for traffic involved offenses, simply because they don't necessarily do everything the officer wants to," Johnson said. "And let's not forget, people of color have great reason to be very, very suspect of a white officer approaching...what I want everybody to think about is what would you expect to happen? If that man were a white man? Would you expect him to be shot in the back of the head while the officer was on top of them? And the answer is plain and simple. No.

